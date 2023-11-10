Joan Quealy nee Maher, Roscrea

Corville, Roscrea

In her 93rd Year and in the wonderful care of her daughter-in-law Cathríona, Christine and all the exceptional staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home , Roscrea. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband John, son-in-law Liam (Per), sisters Maureen and Peg, brothers Tommy, John, Joseph and Monsignor Paddy, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family Kathleen, Joan, Peadar, Geri, Seán, Mossy and Michael, her much loved Sarah, her 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and great neighbours.

Reposing at her son Michael’s residence (Corville E53 KP03) on Saturday afternoon from 3.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.45am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed at: stcronanscluster.ie