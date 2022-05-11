Joan Prendergast, Clogheen

Bohernagore, Clogheen, Co Tipperary and formerly of St. Angela’s Ursuline Seconday School Waterford.

May 11th 2022.

Joan died peacfully in the care of the staff of Rathkeevan nursing home.

Deeply regreted by her sister sr Monica (M.M.M.) nephew Mike, niece Kate, and their families, relatives and friends. R. I.P.

Reposing at St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen on Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Arrival at St. John The Baptist Church, Duhill for 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 o’ clock.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.