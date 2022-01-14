Joan O’Neill (nee Cullen), Borrisoleigh

Aras Mhuire, Lower Main Street, Borrisoleigh.

In the loving care of the staff of the Community Hospital of The Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Tom. Sadly missed by her children Maria, Shane, Tara & Hugh, grandchildren Madeleine, Thomas, Hugo, Ciara, Robin & Fleur, sister Kotch, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday for family and close friends from 4PM to 6.30PM.

Cremation will take place on Sunday in Shannon Crematorium at 1PM.

Requiem Mass for Joan will take place on Monday in The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh at 11 AM, followed by interment in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Kilinan Ward through The Friends of The Hospital Assumption, Thurles.

Joan’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish/.

