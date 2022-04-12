Joan O’Mahony nee Ryan, Thurles

Collins Park, Thurles

Peacefully at home, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Seamus, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Linda. Will be sadly missed by her family, sons Seamus, Joseph, Paddy, Michael, Liam and Brian, daughters Ann, Elizabeth, Siobhan, Peggy, Kay, Martina and Una, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, good neighbours and great friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Bohernanave Church Thurles at 8.30pm.

Funeral Liturgy on Holy Thursday at 10am which will be livestreamed on www.thurlesparish.ie

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.