Joan O’Mahony nee Acheson, Clonmel

Mylerstown, Powerstown and formerly Glenegad, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Beloved wife of Tony, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband, extended family and her many friends.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to St Helena’s Church, The Nire.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

