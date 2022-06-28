Joan O’Donnell (nee Wall),Clonmel

Killaloan, Clonmel.

Joan (in her 93rd year) passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel on Sunday afternoon surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Edmond and her sister Kitty (Delany), she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Ann (Leavy) and Eleanor (Wardlaw), sons Peter, John, Hugh and Brian, grandchildren John, Peter, Robert, Scott, Philip, Jack, Lucy, Jane, Isobel, Eliza, Abby, Ryan, Tom and Ben, sister Phyllis (Slattery), sons-in-law Sean and Ian, daughters-in-law Rosemary, Patricia, Margaret and Meredith, brothers-in-law Tony and Denis, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son John’s home at Killaloan (Eircode E91 YN30) on Friday afternoon from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Kilsheelan and Kilcash Parish Facebook Page and the YouTube link https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5gr6Iibn02Q.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.