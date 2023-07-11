Joan O’Connor nee Morrissey, Clonmel

Mullinarinka, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Joan passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Pat, daughters Sharon, Marie and Jean, sons Paul and Kevin, grandchildren Eimear, Niamh, Eoin, Darragh, Aaron, Sarah, Rian, Claire and Kate, sister Noreen, brothers Dan and John Joe, son-in-law Eric, daughters-in-law Michele and Brenda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement

www.sthm.org/donate.html

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.