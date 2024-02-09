Joan McGillycuddy nee O’Connor, Burncourt

Galtee Honey Farm, Glengarra Wood, Burncourt, Cahir.

Peacefully in Corpus Christi Nursing home, in the presence of her loving family.

Beloved wife of Micheál, and beloved mother of Eoghan, Áine, Cormac, Micheál, Aoife and Séadna. Sadly missed by her daughter’s in-law Éilís, Maggie, Lisa and sons in- law Michael and David, her adored grandchildren, Ciarán, Aaron, Méabh, Micheál Eoghan, Sibéal, Síofra, Donncha, Micheál Joseph and Johannah, her Brother Patrick and Sisters Mary (O’Connell) and Eileen (Storey), Relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home (E21YR64) from 3pm to 5:30pm this Saturday evening.

Arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Burncourt on Sunday for 12 noon mass,

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.