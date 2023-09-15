Joan Matthews nee Hogan, Roscrea and Rathkeale

9 Castle Park, Clonakenny, Roscrea and formerly of Ballingrane, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick.

Died Unexpectedly at her home.

Pre-deceased by her parents Tommie and Josie, sister-in-law Noreen and brothers-in-law PJ and Donnacha.

Joan will be greatly missed and always remembered by her loving husband Francis, sons and daughters Michael, Tomás, Siobháin, Niall, Sinéad, and Proinsías, brothers and sisters Mary, Michael, Neily, Elma, Anne and Rosie, grandchildren Aaron, Killian, Aoibhe, Ciarán, Seán, Lorcán, Shane, Aiden, Maeve, Ronan, Miriam, Nathan, Robert and Bronagh, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which will be livestreamed on stcronanscluster.ie

Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.