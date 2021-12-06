Joan Madden nee Keating, Roscrea

Cherry Hill, Roscrea.

Died peacefully on December 5th at Limerick Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael M.P.S.I and brother Tom.

Deeply regretted by her sons John, Michael, Paul, Brian and Leo, daughter Anne-Marie, sisters Bridget (Cowley), Mary (Killeen), Teresa (Sheedy), brothers Michael, Pat, John, Denis and Frank, daughters-in-law Martine, Therese, Amy, Siobhán and Sharon, her 14 grandchildren, nieces, nephes, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Private removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 11.15am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

