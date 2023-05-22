Joan Kennedy nee Prendergast, Clonmel

St Patrick’s Terrace, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Clondonnell, Rathgormack, Co Waterford.

Joan passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel on Monday morning surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, grandson Adam & brother Jim Prendergast she will be sadly missed by her sons Gerry, Paul, and Ray, daughters Hilda and Gemma, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Billy, Johnny, Maurice, Michael and Paddy, sons-in-law Tommy and Alan, daughters-in-law Claire, Carol and Natalie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, Joan’s funeral cortege will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown (via St Patrick’s Terrace) for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon on Wednesday.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.