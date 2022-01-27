Joan Kennedy (nee Gallagher), Thurles

Joan Kennedy nee Gallagher

Ross Cottage, Friar Street, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness. Under the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital and Home Care. Predeceased by her husband Sean (Latteragh, Borrisoleigh) and her sister Rose Roche (Dublin). Deeply regretted by loving family, brother John (Kilmallock, Co Limerick), sister in law Mary, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, former colleagues of Drom N.S. and Scoil Ailbhe, Thurles, good neighbours, many friends especially Kathleen Maher and Lucy McGann.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 28th January, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday 29th at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The funeral mass will be live-streamed at www.thurlesparish.ie

