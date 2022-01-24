Joan Howley (nee Lawlor), Clonmel

Joan Howley (nee Lawlor)

Mountain Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Joan passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of the Mercy Hospital, Cork on Saturday afternoon in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Dick, son Tom, daughter Máire (O’Connell), son-in-law Jim, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel, with Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 4.00pm.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

