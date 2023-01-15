Joan Heffernan (Née Bergin), Fethard and Cashel

Ballyvaden, Fethard, and formerly of Attykitt, Rosegreen Cashel.

January 13th 2023, (in her 93rd year) peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home.

Pre deceased by her husband Paddy.

Deeply regretted by her sons Noel, Larry, John, Pat, Austin and Michael, daughter Eileen, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, partners, grandchildren Stephen, Meagan, David, Lucy, Maura, Áine, Fiona, Mark, Eoghan, Martin, Ciara, Sinéad, Páraic, sisters in law Bernie, Margaret and Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Tuesday January 17th from 5.30pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday January 18th at 11.00am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Joan’s Funeral Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net.

Condolences can be left on the RIP.ie Condolence page.