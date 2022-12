St. Patrick’s Gardens, Deerpark Road and formerly of Lacey Square, Cashel.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12 noon which can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/

Burial afterwards in Cormac’s Cemetery.