Joan Harrahill nee Kennedy, Templemore

Aughallmore, Templemore, Tipperary.

Passed peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by her parents Thomas & Mary Kennedy, her sister Maura Larkin, her brothers A.P. & Batt Kennedy.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband William, her daughters Siobhan Wallace, Martina Ryan, Michelle Meade, her son Aidan, her grandchildren Elliot & Harriet Wallace, Ava May & Andrea Ryan, Owen & Jane Meade, Jessica, William, A.J. & Alycia Harrahill, her sons-in-law Eric, Tom & Pat, her daughter-in-law Margo, brother-in-law Owen, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St. John the Baptist Church, Castleiney at 11.30am, followed by interment in Drom New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

May She Rest In Peace.