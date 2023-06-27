Joan Ginty nee Grace, Cahir

Barnora, Cahir, Co Tipperary, and formerly of 8 Hogan Square, Cahir, Co Tipperary.

Predeceased by her cherished parents Joan (nee Hennessy) Grace and Michael Grace. Beloved Wife of Michael, adoring mother of Michaela and Sarah. Devoted sister of Brenda, Anne, Eileen and Mickey. Admired sister-in-law of John, Kevin, Aine, Sean and Helen. Sadly, missed and lovingly remembered by her friends and family, nieces and nephews, cousins and colleagues.

Reposing at her home at Cashel Road, Barnora, Cahir, Co Tipperary, E21 TY43 on Tuesday 27th June between 4-8pm.

Her funeral Mass will take at 10.30am at St Mary’s Church, Cahir on Wednesday morning the 28th June. (House private on Wednesday morning please).

In lieu of flowers please give donations to the South Tipperary Hospice Services.