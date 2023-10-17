Joan Forrest, Clonmel & Cork

Clonmel, Co. Tipperary & Freemount, Co. Cork.

On October 16, 2023, at Tipperary University Hospital.

Joan (ex. BOI), daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen, Coolbane and sister of the late Breda, Eileen and Paddy.

Deeply mourned by her brothers David and Jim, sisters Sr. Mary and Kathleen (Ivers), good friend Michael, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces especially Eleanor, Michelle and Siobhán, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday from 4pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Freemount arriving at 7.30pm approx.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Knawhill Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society.