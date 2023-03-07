Joan Fitzgerald nee Ceaser, Thurles

Bohervaroon, Thurles.

Peacefully, after a short illness, with her loving family, in the steadfast care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Pat, infant daughter Siobhán. Sorrowfully missed by her five sons Jim, Tom, Paud, John and Bill, grandchildren Siobhan, Lottie, Aislinn, Patrick, Aine, Joseph, Oscar and Harry, daughters-in-law Sandra, Erika and Leanne, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, former colleagues in nursing, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Down Syndrome Ireland.