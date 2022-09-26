Joan Daly (nee Foley), Mullingar & Killenaule

Lynn Ave, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, formerly of Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary)

September 25, 2022, predeceased by her loving husband Paddy, sister Kathleen, brothers Paddy and John.

Joan will be forever loved & very sadly missed by her daughter Doreen and son Kevin, son-in-Law Tom Egan, daughter-in-law Mary, her four grandchildren Niamh, Rory, Sinead and Oisín, nieces, nephews especially Catherine and Mary, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and many friends.



May her gentle soul rest in peace.



Reposing at Shaws Funeral Home, Bishopsgate St., Mullingar on Tuesday, from 4.30pm until 6.30pm.

Removal afterwards to the Cathedral of Christ the King, arriving at 7.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00 o’c. followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the MRI Scanner fund at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Joan’s Funeral can be seen on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie.