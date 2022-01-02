Joan Carroll, Fethard

Woodvale Walk, Fethard.

January 1st 2022.

Deeply regretted by her partner Sean , her former partner Tony, sons Peter, Glenn, Andrew and Dylan, daughter Nicola, sisters Susan, Jackie and Evana, brother John, step daughters Becky, Orla, Karen and Jenifer, granddaughter Layla, grandsons Thomas, Steven and James, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace.

Joan’s Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Tuesday at 11am followed by private cremation.

The Mass can be watched online at www.parishchurch.net

