Joan Anglim, Fethard

Knockelly and The Valley, Fethard.

Died on April 13th, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Haywood Lodge, Clonmel.

Deeply regretted by her sister Teresa (Tess), nieces, nephews, cousin, extended family and friends.

There will be a Rosary for Joan in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, on Wednesday at 8pm.

A Holy Week Funeral Service will take place on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. The service can be watched online at https://www.churchservices.tv/augustinianabbey.