Moher, Ballyporeen

Unexpectedly at his home, Predeceased by his Father John and Mother Nell.

Sadly missed by his uncle Maurice, relatives and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday 14th June from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass in the church of the Assumption Ballyporeen on Saturday 15th at 11am followed burial in St. Mary’s cemetery.