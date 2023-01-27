JJ. O’Loughlin, Clonmel and Galway

Old Grange, Grange, Clonmel, and formerly of Loughrea Co. Galway.

On January 26th, 2023, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Haywood Lodge.

Predeased by his parents Christopher and Agnes, sister Bridie, and grandson John.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughters Sarah, Áine, Deirdre, and Eimear, sons in law Alister and John, grandchildren , sisters Maire and Helen, brothers Tom and Christy, brothers in law John Smith, Pat O’Donnell, and Michael Murphy, sisters in law Breda and Teresa, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

JJ.’s funeral will arrive at St. Nicholas Church, Grange, on Monday at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.