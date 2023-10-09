JJ Lawlor, Killenaule

The Waterfall, Graigue, Killenaule.

7th October 2023.

Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Jack and Harley, parents James and Kitty, brothers Patrick and Kevin, sisters Mairead, Yvonne and Catherine, partner Amelia, aunts, uncles, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at O’ Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule, E41 HH66, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Crosscannon cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule

House Private on Monday and Wednesday morning please.