Jimmy Spratt, Glengoole and Bundoran

Derryvilla, Glengoole, Thurles and Bundoran, Donegal.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Bridie, sisters Rosie and Patricia and brother Philip.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Eileen, sons James, Thomas, Stephen, Michael, David and Damien, sister Mairead, brothers Thomas, Michael, Marty and John, daughter-in-law Emma, son’s partners, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (E41 T3C7) on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St James Church, Two Mile Borris on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on www.rhealy.ie/funeral

Donations if desired to Home Carers Ireland.