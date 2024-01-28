Jimmy Shanahan, Nenagh

Ballygrauige and late of Bulfin Crescent Nenagh.

Passed peacefully at home on Jan 26th 2024.

Predeceased by his beloved mother Breda & his infant brother Patrick. Will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Lisa, son in law Danny & grandson Mason. His father Sean, his sisters Teresa and Helen and Helens daughters Aislinn & Amanda, his brother Pat, aunts Bunty & Nora and uncles Matthew & Pat, Lisa’s mother Claire, grandnieces & grandnephews, cousins, kind neighbours relatives and his many great and loyal friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. His remains will arrive at St.Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Wednesday for requiem mass at 11am.

Followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Family flowers only, Donations if desired to Croi Heart & Stroke Charity.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie