Jimmy Ryan, Portroe

Jimmy Ryan

Ardarra, Portroe. 5/6/2021. Suddenly at home.

Pre-deceased by his beloved parents Christy & Julia and his brother Pat. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and cherished family Dawn, Elaine, Selina, Rachel and James. Grandchildren Katie, S.J, Sihem, Hssine, Khaled, Kais and Leah. Brothers Chris, John and Connie. Aunts, uncles, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and his many friends. May Jimmy Rest In Peace.

Due to current regulations he will repose at his home in Ardarra for family and friends this Wednesday from 5-7pm.

Remains arriving to St.Mary’s Church, Portroe on Thursday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

Those who would like to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of his mass on the portroeburgessyoughal parishes Youtube page.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

House private on Thursday morning please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence