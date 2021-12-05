Jimmy Lawrence, Fethard

Woodvale Walk, Fethard.

December 4th 2021.

Pre-deceased by his wife Geraldine.

Deeply regretted by his sons and daughters Evana, Patrick, Robert, James, Michael, Tracey, Jason , Debbie and Alan, his grandchildren, his brothers Patsy and Willie, sisters Mary and Helen, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Messages of support and condolences for the family can be left on the Condolence page of RIP.ie.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence