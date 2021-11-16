Jimmy Kitson, Borrisokane & Carney

Jimmy Kitson

Finnoe Road, Borrisokane and Old Court, Carney, Nenagh.

Died unexpectedly. Predeceased by his father Pat and his sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary Ann, children Leanne, Catherine, Pat and Joe, sister Mary, brother-in-law George, niece, nephew, Aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbors and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral arriving to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane on Thursday at 10:45 a.m via Main Street Borrisokane for funeral mass at 11a.m.

Burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Nenagh Road.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cork University Hospital.

