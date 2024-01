Carrigeen, Cahir.

Jimmy (James) died unexpectedly and peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Breeda.

He will be sadly missed by his cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew him from the motor trade.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Saturday for mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.