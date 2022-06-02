Jimmy Hewitt, Clonmel

St Pius Terrace, Old Bridge and formerly Tickincor, Clonmel.

Jimmy passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel on Wednesday evening in the presence of his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his grand-daughter Aoife, sister Pauline and brother Billy, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Gretta, sons Billy, Jimmy and Sean, daughters Siobhan and Norrie, brothers J.J., Bobby, Tommy, Eddie, Val and Dinny, sisters Nora, Maura, Peggy and Patsy, grandchildren Billy, Cora, Sheena, Brian, Graham, James, Eoghan, Ross and Shauna, great-grandchildren Holly, Poppy and Ben, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Saturday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church for Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.