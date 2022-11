Ard na Greine, Clonmel.

Died peacefully at home on Monday 31st October 2022

Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, children Damien, Sam and Rachel, sisters, brothers, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm to 7pm

Removal on Saturday at 12noon to The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Cork for Funeral service at 2pm.

Family flowers donations if desired to Irish Kidney Association.