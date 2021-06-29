Jimmy Cooney, Fethard

Jimmy Cooney

Coleman, Fethard, Co Tipperary, June 28th 2021.

He will be sadly missed by his family, wife Bridget, sons and daughters James. Eleanor, Esther, Mike, Billy, Paddy, Martin and Tricia, grandchildren Louise, Maggie, Conor, Abbey, William, Jamie, Alan, Emily and Darragh, great grand child Callum, his brother Tom (New York) and sister in law Pauline, brothers in law Michael, Willie and Philip, sons in law John and Kevin, daughters in law Louise and Breda, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

The family have asked for the family home to be strictly private please.

Messages of support and sympathy can be left online on the Condolences page of RIP.ie

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence