Jimmy Collins, Nenagh

Rossa Place, Nenagh and formerly of Belleen.

September 17th 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon’s Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret Collins, brothers Paddy and Tommy and sister Betty (Egan).

Much loved and sadly missed by his devoted wife Hannah (nee Clifford), brothers John, Michael and Joe, sisters Mary, Ann, Phil and Theresa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Removal from funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am, via Hogan’s Pass, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilodiernan Cemetery.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.