Jim Whelehan, Toomevara

Loughisle, Toomevara.

June 15th 2023. Peacefully in his sleep at home.

Predeceased by his beloved mother Patricia and father Tom and his son James.

Much loved and sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy and his daughter Jacinta. Granddaughter Jemma and his brother Tommy. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 4 o’clock to 6 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at Ballinree Church on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Toomevara Church grounds.