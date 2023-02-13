Jim Whelan, Killaloe

Abbey Street, Killaloe, Co. Clare and formerly of Whelan’s Foodstore, Church Street.

12th of February 2023 in his 87th year. Peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his wife Eileen (Searson), daughter Margaret, sisters Jane and Mary, brothers Jackie and Dor, son- in- law Aidan.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters Anne-Marie, Eveleen, Jean, Teresa and Emer, sons James and Brian. Brother Martin. Grandchildren Jack, Ella, Molly, Nina, Edward, Louise, Cara, Thomas, Laura, Finn, and Eoin. Daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Jim’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe on Tuesday at 5pm to 7pm with removal to St. Flannan’s Church, Killaloe for Funeral Prayers.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Reilig Lua, Killaloe.