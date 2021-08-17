Jim Smith, Fethard & London

Jim Smith

Fethard, Co. Tipperary and late of Hendon, London – August 16th 2021 (Peacefully) in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff in St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

Jim will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Sue, daughter Tracey, son Richard, son-in-law Dermot, daughter-in-law Keeley, grandchildren, sisters Mary-Jo and Diana, brother Johnny, brother-in-law Billy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings whereby a maximum number of 50 people can attend, a family funeral will take place on Wednesday afternoon arriving in St. John the Baptist Church, Lisronagh, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Paul Bolger Funeral Director’s on 087-9784923.

