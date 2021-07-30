Jim Ryan, Roscrea

Jim Ryan

Glenbeha, Roscrea. Peacefully, at home, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his son Eoin, brother Phil, sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Philip, Conor, Nicky and Pa, daughters Deirdre and Cathríona, daughters-in-law Dorothy, Laura, Karen and Lisa, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Áine, Marie, Art, Eanna and James, brother Paddy, sister Noreen (White), sisters-in-law Renie and Agnes, brothers-in-law Johnny, Michael and John, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. R.I.P.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, Jim’s Funeral Mass will be for family only.

House strictly private Friday evening.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.

Private removal on Sunday morning at 11.15am arriving to Camblin Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon (50 people only).

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

For those who are unable or cannot attend Jim’s Funeral Mass will can be viewed on https://youtube.be/xLuFqou2uBQ

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

