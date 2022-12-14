Jim Quin, Coalbrook and Holycross

Formerly Knockinglass, Coalbrook, Thurles and Sue Ryder House, Holycross.

12th December 2022. Predeceased by his wife Cáit.

Deeply regretted by his family David, Jimmie, Nuala (O’Brien) and Liam, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Katy and Geraldine, grandchildren Amy, Ken, Sophie, Thomas, Daniel and Xander, great grandson Logan, brother Bernard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home (E41 XY47), Dublin Road, Thurles this Thursday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Arriving on Friday morning to Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe at 11.15 for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by private Cremation at Newlands Cross, Dublin.

Family flowers only please.