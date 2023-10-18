Jim O’Neill, Moyne and Mullinahone

Shanballyduff, Moyne, Thurles and formerly Mullinahone.

Predeceased by his father Sean, mother-in-law Delia and father-in-law Jim Hunter (Ballina, Co Mayo). Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, wife Della, sons Jim and Bill, mother Therese, twin brother Pat, sisters Betsy and Marie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, former colleagues in Teagasc, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 19th October, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles on Friday, 20th October, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.