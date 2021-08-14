Jim Monaghan, Nenagh & Co. Meath and Co. Louth

Prospect House, Puckane, Nenagh, and formerly of Balfeddock, Slane, Co. Meath and Chord Rd, Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Reposing at Sullivan Funeral Directors, Borrisokane today Saturday from 5pm until 7pm and tomorrow Sunday from 4 pm until 6pm for family and close friends.

Funeral mass will take place on Monday (August 16th) in St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Drogheda, Co. Louth, arriving approx 4.30 pm. Donations, if desired to Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

House private please.

Please adhere to Government guidelines in regard to Covid 19.

Jim’s family would like to thank you for your cooperation.

