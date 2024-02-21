Jim McGrath, Carrick on Suir

35 Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir.

Pre deceased by his son Mikie.

Deeply regretted by his wife Josephine and children Caroline, Breda, Anne and Paula, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Jim rest in peace.

Jim will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas’ Church Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday for Requiem Mass on arrival at 10.30 followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.