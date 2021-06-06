Jim Kirwan, Clonmore

Jim Kirwan

Lakeview Drive and formerly of Dromard, Clonmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 5th of June, 2021.

Pre-deceased by his Parents, Mary and Patrick, Sister Teresa, Brothers Pat, Martin and Gerard, Deeply regretted by his loving Sisters, Phil, Mary, Carmel , Mairéad and Fidelma, Brothers, Brian and Charlie , Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday evening from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Anne’s Church Clonmore on Monday at 2 pm.

Interment in Templemore Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Jim’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on premieravproductions.com/player/

