Jim (James) Lattimore, Clonmel & Dublin

St. Oliver’s Close, Elm Park, Clonmel Co. Tipperary and formerly of Goatstown, Dublin.

9th April 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Leana (Helena) ,sons Vincent and Gerry, grandchildren Eoghan, Aoife, Clodagh, Conall and Aoibheann, daughters in law, Aisling and Maeve, brother Brian, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Jim Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham St. Clonmel on Monday from 7pm to 8pm.

Jim’s Funeral Cortege will arrive at St Oliver’s Church on Tuesday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Family flowers only Donation if desired to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

House Private Please.

Family request wearing of face masks and no hand shaking.