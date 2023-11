Garrykennedy, Portroe, Nenagh

Beloved husband of the late Máire. Predeceased by his siblings Eilish, John and Mary.

Deeply regretted by his loving children – Niall, Crona, Orla, Mary, Joe and Jim; sisters – Frances, Kathleen and Margaret; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; sons-in-law – John, Finian, and Gary; daughters-in-law – Darra, Claire and Aysel; his adored grandchildren; nephews; nieces; relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Sunday evening from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s church Portroe on Monday morning at 10.45 am for funeral mass at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.