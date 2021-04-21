Jim Hough, Borrisokane

Tombricane, Borrisokane

Sadly missed by his loving wife Emby, sons and daughter PJ, Michael and Mary, grandchildren Aoife, Michael, Robert, James, Laura and Eoin, daughters-in-law Mar and Anne Marie, son-in-law Mark, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral mass will take place this Thursday 22nd April in St Peter and Paul Church, Borrisokane at 1pm followed by burial in the adjacent cemetery.

The mass will be livestreamed on www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

