Jim Gough, Waterford

Monadiha, and formerly of Ballycullane, Rathgormack, Waterford.

Predeceased by his parents Bill and Maggie, brothers Johnny, Maurice and Paddy and sisters Biddy, Alice and Nonie.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie and children Billy, Marie and Shane, brother Willie, sisters Peggy, Kitty and Mary, sisters-in-law Margaret and Ann, brothers-in-law John Cotter, Tommy, John and Anthony, son-in-law Owen, daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren Emma, Rebekah, Melissa Noah, Shauna and Jamie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Jim rest in peace.

Jim will be reposing at his daughter Marie’s house in Boolabeg E32NX74 on Thursday, the 11th May, from 4pm followed by removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Rathgormack.

Requiem mass on Friday, the 12th of May, at 1pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

To view Jim’s mass, please use the Clonea-Rathgormack Parish Notes Facebook Page, thank you.