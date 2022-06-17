Jim Drohan, Carrick-on-Suir

Chapel Street, Carrick-on-Suir

June 15th, 2022, peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by his parents, David and Catherine, brothers John and Tom, and sister Clare.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Caitríona (Walsh), Elaine (Greensmith), Barbara (Drohan) and Vonnie (Ní Eithir), sons-in-law Martin, Brian, Ray and Ciarán. His adored grandchildren Aaron, Lorcan, Conor, Cormac, Rory, Ronan, Róisín, Cian and great granddaughter Orla, brothers David, Patrick and Michael, sisters Catherine, Bríd Ann, Marita, Una, Alice and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Saturday 18th June, from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas’ Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday, June 19th, for requiem mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir.

May he rest in peace.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.