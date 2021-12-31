Jim Delahunty, Birdhill

Killalane, Ballinahinch, Birdhill.

Died peacefully on December 29th at St. Vincent’s, Lisnagry.

Pre-deceased by his brother Peter Ryan and sister in law Mary Delahunty. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Tom and John, sister in law Caít, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Saturday from 6.30pm to 8pm for family and close friends.

Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church Ballinahinch on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines.

Donations if desired to St. Vincent’s Lisnagry.

